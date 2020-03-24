The entire world is under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The government has laid out certain rules to avoid the spread of this virus, there are curfews in a few parts of India and abroad.

Despite the government and authorities taking preventive measures and actors all over the world pleading the citizens to stay home and stay safe during the lockdown period, many of them are disobeying the law and seen gathering on the road in groups.

Bollywood's renowned actor Akshay Kumar who never fails to stand against wrong in movies and in real life took to social media a few days back and put forth a powerful message on social distancing. Despite him, folding hands and appealing everyone to maintain and adhere to the laws of government people are seen coming out in large numbers.

Akshay Kumar on the importance of isolation

Frustrated and agitated with the attitude of netizens once again today, Akshay Kumar took to social media to make his fans understand the importance of isolation.

Lambasting on netizens not adhering to rules, Akshay in the video says, "Dimaag hil gaya hai kya kuch logo ka. Kya ho gaya hai? Kisko lockdown ka matlab samajh nahi aa raha? Lockdown ka matlab hai ghar par raho, apne parivar ke sath raho. Sadak par tafri karne na niklo. Ye bahaduri yahaan hi reh jaegi. Khud toh hospital jaoge, apne parivar walo ko bhi leke jaoge."

At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk ??#StayAtHomeSaveLives. @mybmc pic.twitter.com/G0Nms9hYoP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 24, 2020

He goes on to say, "I do stunts in films, but sach mein keh raha hoon jaan sookhi hui hai. Mazaak nahi hai. Iss bimari ke saamne puri duniya ki halat buri hai. You can be heroes. Just stay at home. It's a fight against corona. We don't have an option. I will again come to ask you guys - kya aap khiladi bane ho, ya bewakoof bane ho.

Akshay shared the video with a caption, "At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don't be selfish and venture out, you're putting others lives at risk."

5mins at 5pm :With my neighbours,taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work? #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @iHrithik #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/sE7RaiFoqv — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 22, 2020

He explains in the video that staying at home is the most sensible thing to do in the current situation and show solidarity by following the instructions of the government. Akshay Kumar lost his cool and sounded frustrated in the video. Lastly, before ending the video he said, he will come back to check whether You a Khiladi or a Bewakoof".

For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us...Say yes to #SocialDistancing please ?? #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @mybmc pic.twitter.com/fPIW8UvW13 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2020

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar had urged people to stay at home and restrict the exponential spread of coronavirus. Most of them are showing their sensibility by staying quarantined but there are few social elements that are putting their and others' lives at risk by stepping out of their home for no reason.

Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself ?? pic.twitter.com/CnNfMT6Kck — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2020

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi was supposed to hit the theaters this week but owing to coronavirus pandemic the makers have rescheduled the theatrical release of the film.