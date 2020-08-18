Baahubali actor Prabhas has teamed up with director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar for a classic epic drama titled Adipurush. He says that he is very excited to portray the character in the movie.

Prabhas, the superstar of Bahubali fame and Bhushan Kumar, CMD of T-Series, Om Raut, the director of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, along with Retrophiles, come together for a magnum opus 3D feature film - Adipurush! A screen adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil.

After the mega success of Bahubali Prabhas is getting geared up to play this Epic Character. Talking about 'Adipurush' Prabhas said 'Every role and every character come's with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our Epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.'

The film will be shot bilingual in Hindi and Telugu. The 3D extravaganza will have a humongous release with the film dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other foreign languages. Talks are underway with 'Bollywood's Biggest Bets' to play the role of the antagonist in the film & we can expect an announcement very soon!

Adipurush will be Prabhas' third film with Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam and his first film with the Director Om Raut. The trio will certainly prove to be a formula of success!

The film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021 and hit the marquee with a massive release in 2022.