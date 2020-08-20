Saif Ali Khan to play villain opposite Prabhas in Om Raut's Adipurush

Director Om Raut is said to be working with Saif Ali Khan again in his next project. The Bollywood actor is said to have agreed to play the villain role opposite Prabhas in his upcoming film Adipurush.

Prabahs recently announced that he is teaming up with Bollywood filmmaker Om Raut for his 22nd film titled Adipurush, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair. The makers had also revealed that talks were underway with Bollywood's Biggest Bets to play the role of the antagonist in the 3D extravaganza film.

The latest we hear is that Om Raut has roped in Saif Ali Khan to play the villain role in Adipurush. The director has worked with the actor in Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. "Saif will feature in Adipurush. In fact, after seeing Saif's performance in Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, Om was rather keen on casting him again," a source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan's role in Adipurush, the source added, "Obviously Saif would come on board only if his part was a good one, and apparently Raut has roped him in to play the villain. Now given that the film is an adaptation of the fight between good and evil, it is likely that Saif will be almost a parallel lead opposite Prabhas in Adipurush."

After hearing the news about Saif Ali Khan, a fan (@Abhi_4052) tweeted saying that he is bad choice. He tweeted, "#Adipurush Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist Raavan in #Prabhas starrer. worst decision, Should have been Rana dugabatti, hritik. In Tanhaji also he wasn't perfect, not perfect for this role Raavana."

A Prabhas fan (@Prabhas_forevr) requested everyone to watch Tanhaji before spreading negativity about Saif Ali Khan. He tweeted, "Bollywood star #SaifAliKhan Is going to play villan role in #Adipurush Many of them don't like him. But his acting skills Don't circulate any negativity over it. Because this is our film When you are free just watch #Tanhaji You will gather some trust on @omraut and saif."