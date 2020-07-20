Ram Gopal Varma says if SS Rajamouli makes the audience to pay Rs 150/200 to watch the trailer of RRR movie starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan, the producer will get back his investments from it alone.

Ram Gopal Varma released two short movies on OTT platforms and they are a big hit. Encouraged by the success of the short movies, the filmmaker is gearing up to release his next controversial film Power Star, which is apparently based on the life of Pawan Kalyan. With this film, he is breaking another tradition of the film industry.

The trend in the film industry is that a trailer of a movie is released as part of its promotion and it is meant to create curiosity about the movie. Ram Gopal Varma has decided to break this tradition, as he is making the viewers pay Rs 25 to watch the trailer of his upcoming movie Power Star, which is slated to release on his on OTT platform on July 22. He seems to be getting a good response for his attempt.

The filmmaker took to his Twitter account on Monday to request SS Rajamouli to release the trailer of RRR movie on pay per view model. RGV tweeted, "Going by the terrific response of people buying POWER STAR trailer, if @ssrajamouli sells just trailer of #RRR at a price of Rs 150/- or 200/- producer will make back all his money through money earned by trailer itself film will be free of cost."

The massive success of SS Rajmouli's Baahubali film series has created a lot of curiosity about his upcoming movie RRR. Ram Gopal Varma feel that many people will pay the money to watch its trailer. He tweeted, "It is common sense anybody will pay to see trailer of most awaited film @ssrajamouli's #RRR. All people who saw Bahubali 2 will pay and see #RRR trailer and film will make profits only with trailer."

RGV added, "Old thinking is that a trailer will sell the film. But in his case @ssrajamouli's track record is his trailer and his #RRR trailer is as much awaited as his full film and hence as much valuable as full film."

Ram Gopal Varma said that pay the above-mentioned price to watch a short movie made by SS Rajmouli. He tweeted, "Considering his track record whether it is just the trailer of #RRR or just a 10 minute short film @ssrajamouli makes, for many people online it will be as tempting as BAHUBALI and they will pay the same price as a multiplex ticket."

Ram Gopal Varma said that SS Rajamouli should adapt new thinking with changing times. The director wrote, "Hey @ssrajamouli in the context that the whole world shifted online that is the actual real market place and these NEW TIMES need NEW THINKING we are all waiting to pay and see #RRR trailer."