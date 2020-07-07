Dialogue writer Madhan Karky has revealed some interesting details about the story of director SS Rajamouli's RRR movie. He said that the film will have more goosebumps moments than Baahubali 1.

Madhan Karky is one of the ace lyricists, screenwriters and dialogue writers down south. He has penned dialogues for movies like Enthiran starring Rajinikanth and Nanban starring Vijay. He created a new language called Kiliki, which was spoken by the Kalakeya tribe in the Baahubali series. SS Rajamouli has once again teamed up with him for his upcoming movie RRR starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan.

RRR, one of India's most-awaited movies

RRR is one of the most-awaited and highly-talked about Indian movies. The makers of the film have kept most of its details under wraps, which has doubled the viewers' curiosity about the movie. But writer Madan Karky opened up on some interesting tit-bits about the film in an interview.

Madan Karky said, "It is a very powerful story with very strong emotions. It has come out really well and we love the sequences and everything. In Baahubali part 1, there are around 6-10 goosebumps moments, right? Those moments like what happens when the statue is going to fall and how he's going to raise the statue and more! So it's a bit around those moments. So in RRR, I feel like it's all over the movie!"

The writer added, "From the beginning till the end it will keep you glued like anything. It comes from really strong emotions and it's enhanced by very strong and rich visuals. There is a lot of poetry in the movie and beautiful action sequences that we have not seen in movies around the world. So it's going to be a great experience and one of the big reasons for people to come back to the theatres."

RRR movie is an upcoming 2021 action film that is based around a fictional story that revolves around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The Tamil dialogues of the film have been written by Madhan Karky.

The film is written and directed by SS Rajamouli and has a stellar ensemble cast of N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. So mark your calendars as the film is scheduled for release on 8 January 2021 in Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam languages!