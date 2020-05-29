The buzz is that Rakul Preet Singh has roped in for a guest appearance in director SS Rajamouli's RRR movie. The popular south Indian actress may shake a leg with Ram Charan and Junior NTR in a special number.

The speculations about the special song from RRR movie have been doing rounds in the media quite some time. The much-talked-about period film is slated for release in 10 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. SS Rajamouli was said to be looking for an actress, who has pan-India appeal for the special number in the film. Names of some heroines were linked with this project.

The latest we hear that Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in for this cameo appearance in RRR movie. She has starred in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies. She has a huge fan following not just across India, but also in some key international markets. According to the sources, the makers think that she is a perfect match for their requirements in the film. Hence they have cast her for the song.

The reports about Rakul Preet Sing have further increased the curiosity among the viewers, who wonder whether she will be seen dancing with Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the special song from RRR movie. The producers need to make an official announcement about casting the actress and the details of the song.

However, Rakul Preet Singh, who made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009, has starred in around 30 movies in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages in the last decade. But she never featured in a special song in any film so far. If we are to go by the rumours, she will be seen shaking her legs in an item song in RRR movie for the first time in her career.