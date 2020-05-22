Director SS Rajamouli is said to be planning to start shooting the small scenes of RRR movie starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan a day after meeting Telangana State Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas.

Over 50 days passed after the film shoots and releases halted due to the lockdown. The filmmakers across the country are suffering huge losses due to this development. The uncertainty at the end of the lockdown caused a big worry among them. With central and state governments slowing giving permission to various businesses, the filmmakers of various industries started approaching the governments.

The Tamil Nadu government granted permission to wrap up the post-production formalities of films earlier this week. The buzz is that the government is also granting permission for serial shoots soon and the shooting will happen with a limited crew. Post this, Telugu filmmakers are making efforts to approach the Telangana government, requesting to come up with a similar plan to bail out Tollywood.

Some leading actors, directors, and producers met Telangana State Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Chiranjeevi's residence. They expressed their views on how to resume the shootings to lessen the losses and to offer livelihood to daily wage cine workers.

SS Rajamouli, who was part of this meeting with others, shared that the government should at least allow shooting small scenes with a limited crew. The Baahubali director reportedly said at the meeting, "Firstly, we will start off with a small crew and shoot small scenes featuring less number of actors. This will help us prepare for the big shoots before the stars join the sets."

A day after this meeting Talasani Srinivas Yadav, we hear that SS Rajamuli is now busy planning all the small scenes in RRR movie to shoot first in a set with a limited crew. Dates of actors related to these scenes are now being looked at. These scenes will be shot at a set erected in the RFC. The other crucial scenes will be shot after the lockdown lifted, reports a popular movie portal.