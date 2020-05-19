The latest buzz in the media is that SS Rajamouli's RRR movie will not release in the theatres in 2021 and Junior NTR and Ram Charan's fans will not get to watch their films for two years.

RRR movie was initially slated to release on July 31, 2020, but the makers postponed it to January 8, 2021, due to the delay in its productions. After PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, it was rumoured that its release would be postponed to April 28, 2021. When the Prime Minister extended the lockdown till May 17, it was speculated that it would hit theatres on July 30, 2021.

DVV Danayya, who is bankrolling RRR movie, confirmed its delay in an interview to the popular English daily. The producer said, "Nearly 70 % of the shooting formalities of RRR have been completed. Our team is ready to shoot with a limited crew if the government gives necessary permissions. Since the VFX works need a considerable amount of time, a Sankranthi release is not possible."

The lockdown was extended to May 31 and there is a rise in the number of corona-infected people with each passing day. The current situation shows that the lockdown is not going to be lifted anytime soon. If it this happens, the shoots and release of all the SS Rajamouli-directed film will not be allowed for the next few months.

If this is the situation, the shoot and post-production works of the RRR movie will be delayed further. The makers of the film are closely observing every development in the country. It is a big-ticket movie and it involves a lot of VFX works. Hence they are said to be in talks to release the film during the Sankranthi 2022 so that they will give more time to the team to set the things right.

Junior NTR was last seen in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which was released on October 11, 2018, and one year and eight months already passed without his next release. On the other hand, Ram Charan had his release titled Vinaya Vidheya Rama on 11 January 2019 and his fans have not got watch his next film for one year four months.

If the news about RRR movie postponing to January 2022, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's fans will have to wait another one year and seven months more. It will be around three years for the actors without having single release. However, considering the scale of the project, it is worth for them.