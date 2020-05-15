Producer DVV Danayya has confirmed that he is gearing up for a special treat for Junior NTR's fans on his birthday, but disappointed many filmgoers saying the Sankranthi release of RRR movie is not possible.

The makers of RRR movie treated Ram Charan's fans with a special teaser on birthday on March 27. Ever since the speculations have been doing rounds that the producer would release a similar teaser on May 20, which is the birthday of Junior NTR. It was recently reported that director SS Rajamouli was working from home and co-ordinating on the making of teaser with other team members.

All these days DVV Danayya kept mum on the rumours about the special teaser on Junior NTR's birthday. But he has now confirmed the news about its release in an interview with English daily. He said that SS Rajamouli is 'planning something' for fans on his birthday on May 20. However, he did not divulge the details on whether it will be a teaser or a poster or a different content.

The makers of RRR movie had initially planned to release it in the cinema halls on July 20, 2020. But last year they announced that they postponed its release to January 8, 2021 quoting the delay in its production. Soon after the lockdown was announced and extended further, the speculations were made that it would be postponed to April 28 or July 30.

DVV Danayya also opened up on the rumours about its release and confirmed the delay. However, he did not reveal on which date RRR movie would be exactly postponed to. The producer said that his team would try to complete its shooting and special effects work soon after the lockdown is lifted.

"Nearly 70 % of the shooting formalities of RRR have been completed. Our team is ready to shoot with a limited crew if the government gives necessary permissions. Since the VFX works need considerable amount of time, a Sankranthi release is not possible," DVV Danayya told in the interview to the popular English daily.