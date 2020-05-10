The makers of the movie RRR are impressed with the work of Junior NTR's who painted two photos imagining his first look in the movie. This fan-made poster of a young tiger is now going viral.

RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is a fictional story of India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Ram Charan and Junior NTR are playing Sitarama and Bheem respectively in the movie, which is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya.

There is a lot of hype surrounding RRR movie, which is set to be the next release of SS Rajamouli after Baahubali 2. The makers have kept most of its details under wrap to maintain the curiosity. The fans of the lead actors have been desperately requesting them to release their first looks. After seeing the demand, they released a special video featuring Ram Charan's look on his birthday.

Now it is the turn of Junior NTR, who celebrates 37th birthday on May 20. Soon after release of Ram Charan's special video, the rumours started doing rounds that the makers are set to release a similar video on young tiger's birthday too. With 10 days left for his birthday, many of his fans are all thrilled.

An ardent fan of Jr NTR named Shafi tweeted two of the paintings of his look from RRR and wrote, "Telangana Praja Poratala Diksuchi.. Viplava chaitanyam. Telangana Udhyamajyothi. Nizam Arachakalu Chellavu antu Edhuru elli nilichi, chivari swasa varaku poradina Viplavakarudu mana KOMARAM BHEEM #KomaramBheemNTR #NTRBirthdayCDP #RRRFanArt @RRRMovie."

Some fan-made posters featuring the first look of Junior NTR have hit the internet and created a lot of buzz on social media. A few of them were liked by the makers of RRR movie and Shafi's painting is one among them. The makers responded to his tweet and wrote, "Superb Shafi :)"

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is playing an important role in RRR film, celebrated his 51st birthday on April 2. Many of his fans were expecting that the producers would treat them with a special poster or video from the movie. But they could not do it, quoting the ongoing corona crisis. It should be seen whether it will be their same response on Junior NTR's birthday.

The producers of RRR tweeted took to Twitter on April 2 to wish Ajay Devgn. They wrote, "Happy birthday to the man with an immense heart, @AjayDevgn! Sir, it's the greatest honour to have you as part of team #RRRMovie. Working on the first schedule with you was an unforgettable experience and we hope it was the same for you. Have another phenomenal year ahead :)"

They added, "As much as we wanted to give you all a treat by releasing a video and first look for @ajaydevgn sir's birthday, the ongoing crisis has posed a hassle in the process of finishing the music and DI. We will keep you engaged with the updates once the lockdown got over. Stay tuned."