Director SS Rajamouli is reportedly busy designing the introduction for the role of Komaram Bheem from the movie RRR and it will be released as a birthday treat for Junior NTR fans.

RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is a period action film, which is about two freedom fighters, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. Ram Charan and Junior NTR are playing the roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in it. The film has got a huge hype and curiosity and filmgoers are eagerly waiting to see its promos.

The makers of RRR movie released the introductory video of Alluri Sitarama Raju on Ram Charan's birthday. This video impressed the audience and the expectations on the film to a whole new level. Now, all eyes are set to the release date of introduction to Junior NTR's character Komaram Bheem.

The buzz in the media is that SS Rajamouli is now designing the promo of Komaram Bheem, which will have the voiceover of Ram Charan with the visuals of Junior NTR's tiger fight sequence. He is making sure to balance the actor so that their fans do not get disappointed. He wants to release it on May 20, which happens to be the 37th birthday of the young tiger.

The problem with the multi-starrer movies is striking a balance between the lead actors. But SS Rajamouli is a master at creating the best elevation scenes for his heroes and RRR will have ample of such scenes that will please fans and also gives the adrenaline rush to the action lovers.

The Baahubali director says that that he didnot have any difficult in working Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the film RRR. "I worked with them before and we delivered some of the biggest blockbusters. The catch here was that they belonged to traditionally rival film families," he told in an interview to Rediff.

SS Rajamouli added, "The advantage I had was that they are close friends in real life. When I put the idea across, it didn't even take them a minute to say yes. Before we went to shoot, we did character designing sessions. We sketched out their characteristions to the minutest detail. They took to their roles like fish to water."