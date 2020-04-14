Director SS Rajamouli has revealed the actual reason for roping in Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt for his upcoming movie RRR. He is now reworking their dates and schedules.

RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is a Telugu-language period action film, which is released in nine other Indian languages on the same date of its release. Junior NTR and Ram Charan are playing the lead roles in the movie. It was rumoured that SS Rajamouli had cast Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn to give a pan India appeal to the film. But he says that they are pivotal to the plot.

"Ajay sir's character is extremely important for the film. I needed an actor whose face and every word that he utters oozes honesty and integrity. I needed an actor the whole country would believe in. We are extremely happy and grateful that he accepted the role and played it to perfection," SS Rajamouli told in an interview to Rediff.

The Baahubali director added, "Similarly with Alia, I needed an actress who could stand her ground between Tarak and Charan, who are extremely talented actors. By the way, this is not a triangle love story. She can be innocent, vulnerable, yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her."

The coronavirus scare has stalled its shooting, which has created dates and schedules of some of its actors. It was rumoured that Alia Bhatt was not able to adjust the dates of her other projects. Hence, she was considering walking out of the RRR movie. But the director revealed that he is reworking on the dates and schedules of the film.

SS Rajamouli told Rediff, "The shoot, which was supposed to happen this month, got cancelled due to the pandemic. We need to rework the dates and schedules. In large scale films, it is very important to have the perfect balance between art and commerce. One cannot be sacrificed for the sake of the other."