The lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country will have impact on film industry. This unexpected delay is going to force the producers to change their plans on the release of their movies.

Master Delayed

Vijay's much-awaited Tamil film Master has already been impacted as the movie, which was supposed to hit the screens on 9 April, has been postponed indefinetly. Now, the latest buzz is that SS Rajamouli's RRR will be postponed to summer 2021.

It was said that there was lots of works in the film are pending, so the SS Rajamouli's creation would not release as planned on 8 January. However, DVV Danayya, producer of RRR, has denied the rumours and stated that it will arrive as per the schedule.

Majority Graphic Works Done

The producer said that he is confident about his plans as the majority of the graphic works is already completed. The multilingual film was initially planned to be released on 30 July, 2020. However, the release plans went for a change as the shooting took more time than expected.

RRR movie is a period action film, which will be released in around 10 languages across the globe. Written and directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is a fictional story revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. Its story is a fictional retelling of their lives during their self-imposed exile.

Junior NTR and Ram Charan are playing Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody are seen in the important roles of the movie, which will have MM Keeravani's music, KK Senthil Kumar's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.