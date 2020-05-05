Ace director SS Rajamouli's ambitious movie RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR is likely to be delayed by exactly 1 year from its original release date.

At its launch event, SS Rajamouli announced that his much-awaited movie RRR would hit the screens on July 31 2020. But the makers of the film postponed its release by around six months due to the delay in its production. They revealed that the period drama would be released on January 8, 2021, as Tollywood's Sankranti treat for the filmgoers across the globe.

But the speculations about its delay started doing rounds after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day-long lockdown to fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic. It was rumoured that RRR movie was postponed to April 28, 2021, which happened to be the release date of Baahubali 2, as its production was stalled due to the lockdown.

But the sources close the production unit claimed that they were working on the post-production works of RRR movie, staying home and maintaining social distancing. They were making all the efforts to release the film on the promised date and there would not change in this date.

After 21 days, the lockdown has been extended by another month and there is no certainty on when the filmmakers would be allowed to start their filmy activities. With the cases of coronavirus infected people rising with each passing day, the government may not allow the film industry to start their activities any time soon.

This development has now fuelled the speculations that the film RRR has been postponed yet again. The film unit is yet to complete 25 per cent of its shoot, including several crucial scenes featuring Alia Bhatt. Hence RRR will be opening in cinemas on July 30 next year and an official announcement is awaited in this regard.

RRR is a period action film revolving around a fictional story of India's freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The film starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, will be simultaneously released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil languages.