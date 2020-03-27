Popular lyricist and screenwriter Madhan Karky Vairamuthu, who created a new language called Kiliki for Baahubali has revealed that Junior NTR was brilliant with his Tamil dialogue delivery in the movie RRR (Ratham Ranam Rowthiram).

SS Rajamouli is one of the most hardworking and smartest filmmakers that India has ever witnessed. Along with other filmmakers, the Baahubali creator might have postponed the shooting of his next movie RRR following the Coronavirus outbreak. But neither he is sitting idle, nor allowing his cast and crew pass this lockdown time without doing anything.

RRR movie is scheduled for worldwide release on January 8, 2021, and the film unit has a lot of work to finish before its release. SS Rajamouli does not take any chance of postponing it due to a delay in this work. So he is using innovative technology to bring together the team members and continue the work from their home.

Junior NTR, who is playing freedom fighter Komaram Bheem, has joined SS Rajamouli and team to start dubbing for the Tamil version of the film RRR. Music composer MM Keeravaani tweeted a photo of the team and wrote, "Good Morning! NTR, SSR, Madhan Karky & Myself. Working from home with obviously much more than 3 ft distance between each of us!!

Hours later, Madhan Karky informed that Junior NTR has done brilliant work in dubbing for the Tamil version of RRR. The writer tweeted, "Working from home for @RRRMovie with Director @ssrajamouli and Composer @mmkeeravaani A remote voice recording supervision session. @tarak9999 was brilliant with his Tamil dialogue delivery. Can't wait for you to hear his voice for #RathamRanamRowthiram #RRR."

SS Rajamouli seems to have given a day-break to Ram Charan, who is celebrating his 34th birthday. The mega power star, who is flooded with wishes, tweeted, "I am amazed by all the heartfelt wishes pouring in since midnight! Love you all. With all this, there's one gift that I'd like from you all. Please, please stay at home till the lockdown ends! That's the best gift you all can give me! :) #StayHomeStaySafe."