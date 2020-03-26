Megastar Chiranjeevi, Lakshmi Manchu, and other celebs are impressed with the title logo and motion poster SS Rajamouli's movie RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan.

SS Rajamouli is set to return with the movie RRR three years after the release of Baahubali 2 and there is a lot of curiosity about the film. He has already revealed that it is a fictional period drama that revolves around the story of India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

Junior NTR and Ram Charan are playing the roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The filmgoers across the globe were eagerly waiting to see their first look and the title of the movie. The makers announced that the title logo and motion poster would be released at 12.00 PM on March 25 as Ugadi treat.

As promised, the producers of the RRR movie revealed that Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. Besides sharing the link to its motion poster, they tweeted, "When the powers of opposing forces like fire and water come together, intense energy is what you'll have! Here's the #RRRMotionPoster."

Director SS Rajamouli also tweeted the link to its motion poster and wrote, "Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy... to present the title logo of #RRR!!!"

Many celebs were among the people, who were desperately waiting to see the title and motion poster of RRR movie, which will simultaneously release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil languages on 8 January 2021. They took to Twitter to share their excitement about the film.

Here are those celebs RRR movie motion poster and title logo:

Chiranjeevi Konidela: Just saw the motion poster of @RRRMovie Total eye feast & goosebumps. Electrifying score by @mmkeervaani Splendid job by 1 & only @ssrajamouli @Tarak9999 & #RamCharan are absolutely fantastic! Gives immense energy on this #Ugadi day! @ajaydevgn @aliaa08

Sai Dharam Tej: Thank you @ssrajamouli sir for showing some light and something to look forward too in these dark times thank you for the balance of #fire and water #RRRMotionPoster #RoudramRanamRudhiram

Varun Tej Konidela: Woahhh!!Fire & water! This looks super intense..#RRR

Akhil Akkineni: Finally Something to lift our spirits ! And it had to be #RRRMotionPoster @ssrajamouli #RamCharan @tarak9999

Lakshmi Manchu: My heart felt the wild fire & the maelstrom watching this video. I am already Raring for the release of this movie seeing the Resplendent visuals along with Ravishing music by our extraordinary masters/gurus @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravaani garu. All the best @RRRMovie

Jani Master: Welcome to Twitter World #MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu While your look from #RRRMotionPoster has already raised expectations, your presence here would definitely be a great gift for us after Ugadi, before your http://b.day on March 27th. #RamCharanOnTwitter