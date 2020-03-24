The producers of SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR have finally announced that they are set to release its title logo and motion poster as Ugadi treat for the fans of Junior NTR and Ram Charan.

After announcing the release date of the film RRR on 8th January 2021, the makers are all set to release the motion poster along with the title logo of the film tomorrow which serves as the perfect build-up with the announcement of the big reveal, today. This news has taken overall social media and we can't contain the excitement, getting the fans excited for the day that follows.

The makers of RRR took to their social media handle and shared, "Get set for the title logo and motion poster of @RRRMovie- tomorrow. Stay safe. Stay excited! #RRRMotionPosterTomorrow @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 #RamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08@OliviaMorris891@dvvmovies"

The director SS Rajamouli also took to his social media handle and expressed, "It's a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits. We are launching the long-overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of @RRRMovie, Tomorrow. Though I can't promise any specific time now, as every one of our team is working from home."

Directed by Baahubali director S.S Rajamouli, RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and will release in 10 languages. The magnum opus, RRR stars a stellar ensemble cast of Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The movie also international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

The movie is based on the lives of freedom fighters and also marks the first movie by S.S Rajamouli to be inspired by true events. The recent news has definitely come as a big treat to all the fans and audiences who had been waiting, across the world!