More details about Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's role in SS Rajamouli's RRR movie have been made weeks after Shriya Saran, who is playing his wife in the film, spilled the beans about his role.

A fan quizzed Shriya Saran about her role SS Rajamouli's RRR movie in a recent interaction on Instagram. The actress had revealed that she is playing Shriya Saran Ajay Devgn's role in the movie and their portions are part of a flashback sequence. Upset with her revelation, the director had reportedly warned her against revealing more details of the film.

More details leaked online

More details about Ajay Devgn's role in RRR movie have been leaked online and are creating a buzz on social media. According to reports, he is playing the role of a nationalist in the film and he is the mentor of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The Bollywood superstar will appear in flashback scenes in the SS Rajamouli-directed period movie.

SS Rajamouli has maintained a very good relationship with Ajay Devgn after the actor gave a voiceover for Makkhi, the Hindi version of Eega. The Bollywood actor accepted his offer and joined the team of RRR movie on January 21. The makers tweeted his photos taken on its sets and wrote, "All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir! #AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR."

The latest buzz in the media is that the makers of RRR movie recreated Delhi of the 1900s at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Ajay Devgn shot for the film for 10 days. The makers tweeted photos featuring him with lead actors and director on January 29 and wrote, "The stars are shining bright on the sets of #RRR! @ajaydevgn ji, @tarak9999, #RamCharan & @ssrajamouli from the shoot!"

Ram Charan and Junior NTR are playing freedom fighters in the RRR movie, which is inspired by real-life heroes Komarum Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju. Alia Bhatt is making a guest appearance the film, which is released in 10 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam in 2021's summer.

According to reports, around 25 percent of the shoot is remaining. SS Rajamouli will begin shooting once he receives permission and all safety measures are in place. Since the film is being made on a huge scale, there certain things that needed to be set in place. The makers are planning a two-day test in Gandipet without the lead actors.