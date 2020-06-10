Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, which keeps the details of his films quite confidential, is said to be upset with Shriya Saran after the actress spilled the beans on her role in RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram).

RRR is the most-awaited India period action film featuring the ensemble cast of Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris. Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. The latest addition to its cast is none other than Shriya Saran, who herself has confirmed the news about her role in the movie.

Shriya Saran recently had an interactive session with her fans on Instagram and answered a serious of questions related to her personal and professional life. When a fan asked about her upcoming projects, the actress spoke about her role in RRR movie and it appears to about unconscious act of the actress.

In reply to her fan's question, Shriya Saran revealed that she is making a guest appearance in RRR movie as Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's love interest. The video featuring this revelation is creating a lot of buzz on social media. In the leaked clip, the actress is seen saying, "It's directed by SS Rajamouli sir. It is a flashback beautiful sequence with Ajay Devgn. I am waiting to join the shoot of RRR."

It is known that SS Rajamouli has kept most of the details about RRR movie under the wraps in a bid to maintain the filmgoers' curiosity till its release. The director has also restricted its cast and crew-carrying any kind of electronic device after some of its photos and video leaked from the sets of the film. He has also strictly warned its team members speaking about the details of its story and characterization.

SS Rajamouli has worked with Shriya Saran in his 2005 action movie Chhatrapati, which featured her opposite rebel star Prabhas. He has maintained very good relationship with her over the last one and half decade. After he found her suitable for a cameo in RRR film, he roped in the actress and kept the news about it under wraps. He was said to have asked her to maintain it secret.

It is reported that SS Rajamouli was irked and upset to see the reports and videos featuring Shriya Saran talking about her role in RRR movie. He reportedly called her to express his disappointment over her revelation. She has very good rapport with many journalists. The director was afraid that they might force her to reveal more details about the film. Hence, he asked her not to talk about it further to any media house.