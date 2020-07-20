Ram Gopal Varma seems to have taken a U-turn after the song Gaddi Thintava received 20,000 dislikes on YouTube on Sunday. He swore on all Gods and said Power Star is not about Pawan Kalyan.

Ram Gopal Varma revealed the release date of the trailer of Power Star. He announced to release the song on Monday. He tweeted, "POWER STAR song "GADDI THINTAVA?" releasing today at 5 pm..it is a song sung by the hero to his buffaloes and his trees in his farm house..Trailer releasing on July 22nd 11 Am and Film releasing 25th 11 AM only in http://rgvworldtheatre.com."

The filmmaker released the song Gaddi Thintava on his YouTube channel at the promised time on Sunday. Later, Ram Gopal Varma took to twitter to share its link and wrote, "Here is the POWER STAR song "GADDI THINTAVA?" it is a song sung by the hero to his buffaloes DENJOY!"

Gaddi Thintava registered 1 and 5 lakh views in 1 and 5 hours, respectively. But many fans of Pawan Kalyan disliked the song. "TWO LAKH VIEWS in ONE HOUR for GADDI THINTAVA song from POWER STAR," wrote Ram Gopal Varma adding later, "POWER STAR song 5 Lakh views in 5 hours and only 20 k dislikes??? Am shocked and hurt as a P K fan that there are only 20 k, P K fans."

Ram Gopal Varma said that media speculations have made fans mistake Power Star to be based on Pawan Kalyan's life, but there is no truth in them. He tweeted, "Based on baseless and irresponsible media speculations the 20k PK fans are thinking POWER STAR is about P K but it is NOT Hey 20 K guys JUST CHILL."

RGV said that he is also a big fan of Pawan Kalyan and he swore on gods that Power Star is not based his life. The filmmaker tweeted, "Dear 20 k P K fans, I am also P K fan and if u don't believe I am P K fan I also don't believe u are p k fans .. I God promise on all Gods POWER STAR is not about P K."

Ram Gopal Varma concluded, by mocking the fans of Pawan Kalyan. The director tweeted, "Am all ready to protect POWER STAR Hey P k fans u should become more active and put many more DISLIKES..Yeh humara izzat ka sawaal hai."