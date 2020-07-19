Ram Gopal Varma has announced that his next movie trailer Power Star will be released on July 25. He is gearing up to cash in on the mass fan following of Pawan Kalyan. He is making his fans pay Rs 25 to watch the trailer of the movie.

The stills of Power Star have created a lot of curiosity about the film with many fans eagerly waiting for its release. Ram Gopal Varma is basking in on the success of his short movies Naked and Climax, which were recently released on OTT platforms. Encouraged by their success, the director has started his own platform RGV World Theatre and Power Star will be released on July 25 as his first offering there.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on July 18, "Proudly presenting the logo of my online theatre..Telugu film POWER STAR starring @prawankalyan will be the first film to release in http://rgvworldtheatre.com on a pay per view model on July 25 th 11 am to be soon followed by the Hindi film @apsara_rani_'s Thriller."

RGV breaks tradition, charges Rs 25 from viewers

Usually, filmmakers release the trailers of their movies on YouTube, as part of their promotion and they are free of costs to watch online. But Ram Gopal Varma is breaking this tradition and the reason is the massive craze for Pawan Kalyan. He is releasing the trailer of Power Star on his own OTT platform and the viewers have to pay Rs 25 to watch this video.

RGV announced on Saturday night, "For POWER STAR In history of world cinema first time a viewer has to pay to watch trailer in http://rgvworldtheatre.com by paying Rs.25/- Am repeating this payment only to watch trailer. Full film will have different rate. Booking already open in http://rgvworldtheatre.com."

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his Twitter rant against Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. After seeing its stills, many fans of Pawan Kalyan are worried that Power Star may showcase the actor in a negative light. The director, who thought that this feeling might kill the prospects of his film, cleared the air surrounding its story.

The filmmaker tweeted, "POWER STAR film is about how a film star's lovingly founded political party miserably fails in the elections making the weakened powerful star self-search his mistakes and how his well-wishers and back stabbers join in along with his russian wife, his loving plants and buffaloes."

Ram Gopal Varma also announced the date of opening of the advance booking to watch full movie. He wrote, "The full movie of POWER STAR will be releasing July 25 th 11 AM in http://rgvworldtheatre.com and before that trailer of 'POWERSTAR' will be launched on 22 nd July, 11 AM and at same time advance booking of 'POWERSTAR' full movie will open at a price of Rs.150/- plus Gst per ticket."

RGV added, "Rs.150/- per view of POWER STAR offer in http://rgvworldtheatre.com will only be till 25th July 11 am .From 25 th July 11 am ticket cost will be hiked to Rs.250 like how one has to buy ticket in black at premium ..So you can save Rs.100 if you pre book and not wait till release."