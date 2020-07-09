Ram Gopal Varma has released a still from Power Star, featuring lookalikes of Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi. This photo has sparked a fight with some fans of the Nandamuri family mocking the mega fans.

Ram Gopal Varma announced several movies with controversial subjects, but not all of them have made it to various reasons. But the director has now gone crazy and wild with the success of the online streaming platforms during the lockdown period. He announced a serious of movies and a couple of them deals with controversial content. Power Star, which is said to about Pawan Kalyan, is one of them.

Power star Pawan Kalyan fans have been fuming over Ram Gopal Varma after he launched his next film titled Power Star on June 28. Some of them threatened him and warned him to stop the project. But the director is unfazed and has gone on to rub salt in the wound by releasing the first look of the movie today. The poster, featuring a worried Pawan Kalyan, has angered his fans further and they are trolling RGV.

Doppelgangers of the mega brothers

Minutes later, Ram Gopal Varma released a still from Power Star, which features doppelgangers of the mega brothers. In the photo, Pawan Kalyan is seen worried and tense, while Chiranjeevi watches him in anxiety. This image has sent shock waves among the fans of the mega family, whose worries have increased now.

Ram Gopal Varma has been vocal about Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu, who had hit back at him in the past. The fans of the mega family won't like him for this reason. But they had apparently supported him and celebrated his film Lakshmi's NTR, which showed N Chandrababu Naidu and Balakrishna in a bad light. Their celebration had angered the fans of the Nandamuri family.

Now, it is time for the fans of the Nandamuri family, who decided to settle scores with mega family fans. A Nandamuri fan mocked them, saying, "Come on power star fans, did u like FL or not." Another fan wrote, "ipudu chepandi raa PK fans .. moi dhaka vasthe kani ardham kaledu .. NTR biopic ante thega yegiri padaru .. ipudu randi raa sanarsakajaati fans."

However, Ram Gopal Varma offered hints at the characters of Power Star and has left the story for viewers' imagination. He tweeted on June 28, "BREAKING NEWS: My next film on RGVWORLDTHEATRE is titled POWER STAR. It will be starring PK, MS, NB , TS, a Russian woman, four children, 8 buffaloes and RGV. No prizes will be given for understanding who the characters are #RGV'sPOWERSTAR."