Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has finally released the much-awaited first look of his upcoming movie Power Star featuring Pawan Kalyan's lookalike. The poster is now creating ripples in social media.

Ever since Ram Gopal Varma launched a movie called Power Star, the filmgoers have been waiting to see its first look. The director announced its release date last night. He tweeted, "RGVWORLDTHEATRE is releasing the first look poster of POWER STAR tmrw morning at 11.37 Am ..it is a completely fictional film and resemblance to any real people is coincidentally incidental."

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account this morning to remind his followers about the launch of the first look of Power Star. Later, the controversial director tweeted the poster at the promised time and captioned it with, "Here is the first look poster of POWER STAR film soon to release in RGVWORLDTHEATRE #JaiPowerStar."

The first look of Power Star started going viral with many of RGV's fans circulating it on social media minutes after he released. The poster has impressed the many movie buffs. But Pawan Kalyan's fans are furious with the poster, as they are worried that the director may show him in a negative shade. In reply to his post, some of the fans warned him against doing it.

However, the director announced Power Star on Twitter on June 28. RGV tweeted, "BREAKING NEWS: My next film on RGVWORLDTHEATRE is titled POWER STAR ..it will be starring PK, MS, NB , TS, a Russian woman, four children, 8 buffaloes and RGV. No prizes will be given for understanding who the characters are #RGV'sPOWERSTAR."

Later, Ram Gopal Varma released the video featuring a doppelganger of Pawan Kalyan walking out of his office. He wrote, "Here is the STAR of my new film POWER STAR. This shot was taken when he visited my office. Any resemblance to any other person is incidentally coincidental and intentionally unintentional."

RGV added, "Me announcing POWER STAR film the same day as Pawan Kalyan announcing KAPU NESTHAM is purely destiny and there's no conspiracy on his or my part. I don't know anything about KAPU NESTHAM and am sure he doesn't know about POWER STAR This I swear on all his fans including ME."