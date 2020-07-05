Ram Gopal Varma opened up on the controversial stories of his upcoming movies Murder and Power Star. The director says that he does not intend to hurt anyone with the stories of these movies.

Ram Gopal Varma recently announced a series of movies. A couple of them deal with controversial and real-life stories of some common people and celebs. Murder is about the real and tragic love story of Amrutha and her father Maruthi Rao, who got her husband murdered by contract killers. On the other hand, Power Star is said to be about the life of Jana Sena Pary founder and power star Pawan Kalyan.

Post his announcement, a lot was speculated about Murder and Power Star in media. Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account to clear the air surrounding the stories of his upcoming movies Murder. In his unique style, the director denied that they are inspired by real stories, but it is just coincidental.

Talking about Murder, RGV tweeted, "With regard to media speculations on the case filed on my film MURDER, I once again want to reiterate that my film is based and inspired from a true incident and it is not the truth.. Also there's no mention of anyone's caste in the film. With regard to the case filed on the basis of uninformed speculations, our advocates will give an appropriate reply as required by law."

'No intention to demean or degrade anyone'

Ram Gopal Varma added, "I specifically mentioned that I have no intention to demean or degrade anyone and my film is just a creative work based on a subject which is in the public domain. But as a citizen who respects the law i too will proceed legally to protect my fundamental rights."

Talking about the story of Power Star, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Media speculations that POWER STAR is PAWAN KALYAN's story is incorrect and irresponsible. POWER STAR is a fictional story of a top film star who starts a party and loses in the elections. Any resemblance to reality is accidentally coincidental."

The filmmaker said that Power Star deals with a fictional story about a celeb. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted the video of Pawan Kalyan's lookalike and wrote, "My film POWER STAR is not any real persons biopic, but it is the fictional story of what a film star went through in the following days after a crushing defeat in the elections.Any resemblance to any living person is purely coincidental."