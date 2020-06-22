Ram Gopal Varma spoke about Amrutha's statement and said that his film Murder will respect her, her husband and father's pain, and lessen it by putting their experience in a contextual retrospective.

Ram Gopal Varma had announced that he would do a movie based on Maruti Rao to get her daughter Amrutha's husband Pranay murdered by contract killers. Two years after his announcement, the director released the first look poster of the film titled Murder and he also revealed the story and the actors, who are playing the lead roles in it.

It was a shock for Amrutha, who is traumatised by her running around courts and police stations, facing media, fighting for justice for two years. Now, she had to face another challenge to fight against Ram Gopal Varma, for using our photographs. She released a statement detailing her trauma and she felt like committing suicide after seeing RGV's post. She also made it clear that she is not going to fight against him.

Amrutha's statement created a lot of buzz in the media and many condemned Ram Gopal Varma for causing further trauma with his movie Murder. The director took to his Twitter account to issue a clarification on the film. In a series of tweets, he stated that his flick is based on the information that is public domain for many months. His intention is not to hurt anyone in this film, but to lessen their pain.

Here is Ram Gopal Varma's series of tweets in reply to Amrutha's statement:

I wanted to answer to a widely circulated note on the social media claiming to be written by Amrutha, that she felt like committing suicide after she came to know that I am making a film called MURDER based on her and her father's story. Whether Amrutha wrote it or some jobless over enthusiast wrote it, I felt obligated to respond to it to clarify the concerns in the minds of whoever is needlessly concerned about what I will show in MURDER. Firstly I clearly mentioned in the poster that MURDER is based on a true story and I did not claim it to be the true story.. The news upon which my film is based upon is in the public domain for years and has been acknowledged by the various people involved.