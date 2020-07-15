Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reportedly planned a surprise treat for the filmgoers on Pawan Kalyan's birthday. He is said to be gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Power Star on September 2.

Ram Gopal Varma recently announced his next film titled Power Star, which is based on the life of Pawan Kalyan. The director has released some stills of the movie, which offers a glimpse at the actors, who are playing the roles of Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and N Chandrababu Naidu and Anna Lezhneva. These photos have created a lot of curiosity among the filmgoers, while PK's fans are worried.

The latest we hear is that Ram Gopal Varma completed the pre-production works of Power Star in the first week of July and commenced its shooting in the second week. Its entire shoot will be done on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The director has planned to complete its production within a month and release it on September 2, coinciding with Pawan Kalyan's birthday.

Ram Gopal Varma has confirmed that Power Star will be releasing in RGV World Theatre on pay per watch model. But the filmmaker is yet to confirm the date of its online release. He tweeted on Tuesday night, "The MEGA film POWER STAR starring @prawankalyan will be releasing in RGVWORLDTHEATRE."

The director has already given enough hint at what the filmgoers can expect from the film Power Star. RGV tweeted on June 28, "BREAKING NEWS: My next film on RGVWORLDTHEATRE is titled POWER STAR. It will be starring PK, MS, NB, TS, a Russian woman, four children, 8 buffaloes and RGV. No prizes will be given for understanding who the characters are #RGV'sPOWERSTAR."

Ram Gopal Varma's tweets and photos of Power Star have left Pawan Kalyan's fans red-faced. They have already trolled and warned him against releasing the controversial film. But the director is not bothered about their threat. In fact, the actor, who he is chosen to play Pawan's role, was hesitating to sign the project, but RGV has managed to have him signed the film.