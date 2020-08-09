Ram Gopal Varma has released the first look and stills of his most ambitious film titled Dangerous, starring Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly. The filmmaker said that it will be India's first lesbian crime action movie.

Ram Gopal Varma has made it a practice to make an announcement about a new movie or release the promo of his films on Sundays. While his fans were eagerly waiting for this week's surprise, the director tweeted, "Releasing the first look of my most ambitious film till date at 1.30 pm today. It will be INDIA'S FIRST LESBIAN CRIME ACTION FILM."

Later, RGV added, "My Lesbian crime action film's title is DANGEROUS and it's tag line is.. "Their affair killed many, including Cops and Gangsters" first look poster releasing in one hour at 1.30 P M #DangerousRgv."

The director released the first look of Dangerous at the promised time on Sunday and wrote, "Here is the first look poster of DANGEROUS..INDIA'S FIRST LESBIAN CRIME ACTION FILM. DANGEROUS is a darkly passionate high intensity lesbian love story between two women Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly @apsara_rani_ and @NainaGtweets #DangerousRgv."

In a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma released some stills of Dangerous and added, "DANGEROUS film will be the first in India to culturally elevate the stigma of LGBT after the honourable Supreme Court repealed section 377. My hearty congratulations to both actors Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly for them pioneering a new age in Indian cinema."

Ram Gopal Varma continued, "DANGEROUS stars Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani as 2 star crossed lovers willing to kill and die for each other. it's designed as an epic emotional classic love story DANGEROUS is a crime drama at the centre of which is a highly tragic and extremely intense love story between Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani @apsara_rani_ and @NainaGtweets #DangerousRgv."

Apsara Rani thanked him for giving the role, as she tweeted, "Thank you Sir for making me a part of this... I truly believe that every individual's sexuality needs to have equal respect... Truly support LGBT community." In reply, RGV wrote, "And I salute you and Naina for having the courage to pioneer such a bold and pathbreaking genre as DANGEROUS LOVE is the greatest no matter between whom."

Ram Gopal Varma concluded, "⁦ in DANGEROUS my intention is to depict a love story between 2 women with as much respect and dignity as between a man and a woman like what the posters suggest. Incidentally they have been designed by the highly talented ⁦@CreativePsychoo ⁩"