Ram Gopal Varma introduced Apsara Rani to the film industry through his upcoming film Thriller. The Filmmaker is shocked to see 50 fake accounts in the name of the budding actress in less than two weeks.

After releasing her photos, Ram Gopal Varma made Apsara Rani create her own Twitter account earlier this month. The budding actress has got around 40,000 followers in less than 15 days. That's not all! There are 50 fake account created in her name. These numbers show the popular she has garnered a short span of time.

Apsara Rani tweeted the photos the list of the fake accounts and expressed her confusion over them. She captioned those photos, "I don't know whether I should feel upset or feel flattered.. There are more than 50 fake accounts created on my name in just last 4 days Check my original in red circle and the ones after that..!"

Ram Gopal Varma responded to her post and expressed his surprise as he wrote, "Whhhhaaattt??? 50 FAKES???" Apsara Rani replied, "Yes! But I hope it's Love from the people." RGV asked her, "What else can it be Miss Angel?"

A few of the followers asked her to report the issue to the cyber cell. Sandeep Jena (@SandeepJena0) tweeted, "No upset or flattered...but do report with the cyber cell. B'coz if anyone of them does any mischief then you will be in trouble...so take precautions before any untoward things happen..."

Most of the followers, who replied to her, told Apsara Rani that it is a matter of pride for her. Here are some of their comments:

Karun Reddy @KarunRe78086059

Soon you'll get your recognition from twitter too making it offical don't worry we fans always follow the true fan magnet

Givinco @Mr.KASI @Givinco1

This is Big Achievement dear as without single film in industry Don't worry about these go with your hot and cute

mamudoo @mamudoo1

Yes.. thats the big achievement. .. sundara jhianka prati ete Prema thile Kochi kharap nuha. Thanks for the clarification.. otherwise I would have followed all 50 accounts

Pradeepta Nayak @PradeeptaSicp