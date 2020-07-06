Director Ram Gopal Varma is set to introduce another new actress to the Telugu audience after Shree Rapaka. She is none other than Apsara Rani, who will make her acting debut with his upcoming movie titled Thriller.

During the lockdown period, Ram Gopal Varma released his short movies like Climax and Naked, which have become a success. He has also announced a series of films like Coronavirus, Murder and Power Star. A flick titled Thriller is the latest addition to his list and the director is introducing aspiring actress Apsara Rani through this movie.

RGV announces about Apsara Rani

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account to make an announcement about Apsara Rani. He tweeted her photo and captioned it with, "The heroine of our next film in RGVWORLDTHEATRE is Apsara Rani ..The film is called THRILLER ..It's a follow up after the super success of CLIMAX and NAKED @apsara_rani_ ⁦ @shreyaset."

RGV added, "Apsara Rani is from Orissa,born and brought up in the hills of Dehradun and presently lives in Hyderabad. she's an excellent dancer and a even better actor @apsara_rani_Before meeting Apsara, I dint even hear about Orissa since the 1999 hurricane..but after meeting her now, I realised that Orissa creates all kinds of hurricanes. it's been a great revelation that Orissa has such beauties. MORE POWER TO ORISSA ⁦."

Ram Gopal Gopal shared the link to her hot photos and wrote, "Here are @apsara_rani_'s pics shot by @bnaveenkalyan1 for THRILLER Facebook. Our whole unit thanks her for dropping from the sky like an angel(Apsara) into our RGVWORLDTHEATRE. Her social media and talent is being managed by @shreyaset."