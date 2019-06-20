A day after praising the daring act of southern actress Amala Paul in Aame, Ram Gopal Varma has appreciated the bold scenes of actress Naina Ganguly in the trailer of Bengali web series Charitraheen 2.

Charitraheen starring Naina Ganguly, Sourav Chakraborty, Mumtaz Sorcar, Saurav Das, Saayoni Ghosh, Shweta Chouduri, is an adaptation of Bengali writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novel Choritrohin. Director Debaloy Bhattacharya is set to come back with its second season, which starts streaming on Hoichoi from June 28. The makers have released its trailer on June 18.

The trailer shows that the story of Charitraheen 2 continues from where it was ended in the first season. In fact, the director is apparently intensifying the sequel with the introduction of new characters. The video has received a good response from the viewers and created a lot of curiosity about the second season of the web series.

Ram Gopal Varma also watched the trailer of Charitraheen 2 and took his Twitter account to share his review. The director tweeted, "Don't miss this ultra intense trailer of Bengali Series #Charitraheen2 @NainaGtweets is searing and director @debaloy033 is top notch in detailing.. Cinematography is superb.. Over all look more striking than many Hindi feature films."

Ram Gopal Varma praised Naina Ganguly for her daring act. He tweeted, "I respect Naina Ganguly fr understanding that just doing bold scenes doesn't work unless it's in context of an emotion of a film n i respect Debolay for creating an emotional necessity. Hey @debaloy033 and @NainaGtweets Salute to ur tremendous conviction."

It was a really great feeling for actress Naina Ganguly‏ to get appreciations from a noted filmmaker like Ram Gopal Varma. The thrilled actress thanked the director in her reply to him. She wrote, "Thank you @RGVzoomin sir. It means a lot I respect you too @RGVzoomin sir...you are my inspiration. Keep supporting me like this. #Charitraheen2."