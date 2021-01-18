Ram Charan is playing an important role in his dad's upcoming movie. The movie titled Acharya stars Telugu's megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Koratala Siva helms this project in which Ram Charan plays 'Siddha'. Actress Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead in this commercial pot-boiler.

Koratala Siva took to his Twitter to welcome Ram Charan on to the sets of Acharya along with a poster. The poster features Ram Charan's first look from the movie. Koratala's Twitter handle said, "Welcoming our 'SIDDHA' on to the sets of #Acharya. Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan joins the shoot (sic)."

It was reported that Acharya is a Naxal-based story. In an interview, Chiranjeevi last year revealed that it is about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. Talking about Ram Charan's extended cameo role in it, the megastar had said, "Me and Charan don't play father and son in the film. It's more like a guru-sishya role."

Koratala Siva is Telugu's most happening director with all hits in his career. His recent movie 'Bharath Ane Nenu' starring Mahesh Babu was a huge hit. Koratala Siva is famous for the commercial aspects in his message-oriented movies.

Ram Charan's first look form Acharya



The first look poster of Ram Charan from Acharya features him from behind, wearing the sacred Rudraksha beads, and an earring. He is seen facing opposite to the camera. The background in the poster hints of a sacred place, dusty and rugged.

Though the face and the look have not been completely revealed, the poster came as a surprise from the makers. Acharya is touted to be a commercial movie. In one of the movie events, Chiranjeevi had stated that Ram Charan would play a full-length role in his upcoming movie Acharya.

It is a known fact that Ram Charan is currently busy with his upcoming sensational movie RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) under SS Rajamouli's direction. Jr NTR is Ram Charan's co-star in this patriotic fictional drama.

Ram Charan was earlier tested positive for the COVID virus and has now tested negative. Bouncing back to the work, Ram Charan joins his team for the shooting. Ram Charan's presence on the sets of Acharya brought so much gala to the team. Ram Charan also posed for multiple pictures with his fans on the sets of Acharya.

It is reported that Ram Charan is to team up with Jersey movie director Gautham Tinnanuri for his next after RRR and Acharya.

