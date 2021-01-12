Ram Charan, who is currently busy working under the direction of SS Rajamouli for the upcoming patriotic drama RRR, is all set to work with a young filmmaker. There are reports that 'Jersey' director Gautham Tinnanuri has narrated a story to Ram Charan, to which he has given a nod.

Gautham Tinnanuri got into fame after his sports drama Jersey starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath caught the attention of all. The movie Jersey featured Nani as an aspiring cricketer and has won many praises for its emotional story line. Bollywood hero Shahid Kapoor is currently acting in the official remake of Jersey, as the movie earned much hype from all quarters of the audience.

Now that Gautham's upcoming movie is on cards, it is being talked that Ram Charan is to play the male lead in the flick. Though not official, there are hints that the movie would get on the sets soon after Ram Charan wraps up his current movie -- RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram). The makers are working on the script, as well as the pre-production currently.

News regarding the budget allocation for the movie, casting, and press releases are being planned by the team, the sources suggest. The official announcement of this project with Gautham is expected to be out soon.

Ram Charan suffered a flop with his family drama 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' which was directed by Boyapati Srinu soon after his industry's biggest hit Rangasthalam. So, Ram Charan has been careful about his upcoming projects.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli and the team of RRR had to take a pause from the shooting schedule due to the COVID situation as Ram Charan was tested positive for the virus a while ago. His health condition is stable though he's not yet tested negative for Covid. It is reported that Ram Charan is home quarantined and put under close observation of medical specialists.