Telugu actor Ram Charan revealed on his Twitter tool that he he has been tested positive for Covid-19 and urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to be on the look out for symptoms and take care. Ram Charan's father Ciranjeevi had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 ut later it was denied as a result from a faulty device.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms & quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger," said Ram Charan in his post on Tuesday morning."Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon."

The entire family of Chiranjeevi and his nephews attended the wedding of his niece Niharika Konidela in Jaipur earlier this month and again the family got together on Christmas Day at the resident of Ram Charan in Hyderabad. Prior to the revelation, Ram Charan visited the sets of "Acharya", where his father was shooting for the lead role.

Last month, Chiranjeevi tweeted a similar message on his Twitter handle stating that he was tested positive but soon refuted it blaming on a faulty testing kit. "A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am COVID negative and that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled," he said.

Currently, Ram Charan is busy shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR in which he is playing the role freedom fighter Alluri Seetaramaraju along with NTR Jr. "RRR" is a period drama that also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages.

Rajamouli has said that "RRR" is a fictional story set in the 1920s and is based on the lives of two well-known revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Soon, Ram Charan is expected to join the shooting floor with his father Chiranjeevi for their upcoming film "Acharya."