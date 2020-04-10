Megastar Chiranjeevi, who once accidentally revealed the title of his 152nd movie, has now spilled the beans on the storyline of Koratala Siva's Acharya and mega power star Ram Charan's role in it.

After the release of Sye Raa, Chiranjeevi is set to return to the big screen with Acharya, which is based on a temple scam. It is said to be a social message-oriented movie with all mass entertainer elements. There is a lot of curiosity and expectations from the movie with all mega family waiting for its release.

Ever since Acharya was announced, many speculations have been doing rounds about its story and details of Chiranjeevi's role and other cast and crew. But the makers kept mum on all these reports and they stayed away from revealing most of the details in a bid to maintain the viewers' curiosity till the release of the movie.

It was rumoured that Acharya is a Naxal-based story. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Chiranjeevi slammed the reports and said that it is about a former Naxalite and the good he does to society. Talking about Ram Charan's extended cameo role in it, the megastar said, "Me and Charan don't play father and son in the film. It's more like a guru-sishya role."

Chiranjeevi clarified that Mahesh was never considered for the cameo in Acharya, but he wishes to work with him. He said, "I don't know where this news comes from. Right from the start, my director Koratala Siva wanted to cast Ram Charan in the film. We never thought of Mahesh Babu. We spoke to Rajamouli and requested him to release Charan for a month for our film shoot and he agreed."

Talking about Trisha opting out of Acharya, Chiranjeevi said, "I don't know why she said that. I asked all my team members if anyone had said anything to upset her. Later, I got to know that she is doing Mani Ratnam film and he needs longer schedules from her, so she couldn't accommodate our Telugu film.