The cameo of two young actors in Chiranjeevi's' Acharya has become nothing less than a confusion among the audiences, and the makers as well. Ram Charan was the original choice for the role, but it went to Mahesh Babu, who has quoted Rs 30 crore as remuneration for a call sheet of 30 days. Charan could not allot his days for Acharya as he was busy with RRR.

The remuneration Mahesh Babu has quoted left the makers of Acharya in shock. They did not expect that he would charge so high for 30 days. So the role went back to Charan, who was the original choice. As per the sources, the team of the film is in no mood to nod their head to what Mahesh Babu has said.

"We have offered him Rs 15 Cr, for 30 days, but the makers haven't received any favourable response from the actor. So it was obvious that Charan will be seen playing the role of the naxalite," said the source.

Reports even suggest that Kiara Advani might also be part of this film. On the other hand, it is said that Chiranjeevi always wanted his junior to play his junior version on screen as well. But as Ram Charan had already committed to RRR, Chiranjeevi and director Koratala Siva approached Mahesh and this deal did not work well.

Acharya is Koratala Siva's fifth film after bagging four back to back blockbuster hits. Initially, Trisha was roped in to play the leading lady. But she recently announced it that she chose to walk out the film due to creative differences.

Actress Regina Cassandra is roped in to do a special number. The film's shooting is currently kept on hold due to Coronavirus outbreak and apparently, the makers are planning to release Acharya on August 14. An official confirmation from the makers on the same is awaited.