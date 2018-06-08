Director Koratala Siva's Bharat Ane Nenu starring Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani has completed a successful 50-day run in the theatres. It made a superb collection at the worldwide box office.

Amidst huge hype, promotion and expectations, Bharat Ane Nenu was released in over 2,000 cinema halls around the world on April 20 and opened to fantastic response everywhere. A strong word of mouth helped it make a wonderful collection at the worldwide box office in its opening week.

The Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani starrer clashed with some big-ticket Telugu movies including Naa Peru Surya and Mahanati in the following weeks, but it remained strong at the ticket counters across the globe. Bharat Ane Nenu is said to have completed 50-day run in 26 cinema halls in the Telugu states and other parts of the world and made a record-breaking collection at the worldwide box office.

Bharat Ane Nenu is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 225 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 50 days. The film has become the highest-grossing film for Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva. It has also emerged as the highest grossing Telugu movie of 2018 and non-Baahubali highest grosser.

Made on a budget of Rs 65 crore, Bharat Ane Nenu has fetched Rs 140 crore from the sale of its theatrical, satellite and other rights in its pre-release business. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 115 crore for its global distributors, who shelled on Rs 100 crore on its theatrical rights. Besides recovering their investments, the film has earned them 15 percent of profit share to its distributors.

DVV Danayya is all thrilled over the collection of Bharat Ane Nenu at the worldwide box office in 50 days. He posted its posters on the Twitter handle of DVV Entertainment wrote, "Thank you all for making #BharatAneNenu a BLOCKBUSTER PROMISE... Congratulations and Thanks to our entire team. #50DaysOfBharatAneNenu @sivakoratala @urstrulyMahesh @Advani_Kiara @ramjowrites @ThisIsDSP"