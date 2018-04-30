Lok Satta party chief Jayaprakash Narayan could not stop raving about Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) after watching it on Sunday. He lauded director Koratala Siva for making people think with his wonderful script.

Jayaprakash Narayan is physician by training and a public servant by choice. He is the founder of Lok Satta Party and he is known for Lok Satta and Surajya movement. The political leader, who often voices his opinions on various issues on social media, watched Bharat Ane Nenu with his family and friends on Sunday.

After watching it, Jayaprakash Narayan took to his Twitter handle to share his review of Bharat Ane Nenu. He tweeted, "Saw the film just now at Prasad Labs along with family, many friends and colleagues. @sivakoratala has combined mass entertainment with two powerful messages to make people think: rule of law and local govts. Power shd be localised to allow people to make democracy work."

Jayaprakash Narayan added, "Wherever decisions made locally impact only local lives and not others, power should be vested entirely in local govts. Only then ppl understand links between voting & their lives, and taxes & services; democracy works. Kudos to @sivakoratala for the brave & successful effort."

After watching Bharat Ane Nenu, Jayaprakash Narayan posed for photographers with producer DVV Danayya and director Koratala Siva. Addressing the media, he said, "It is really difficult to make an interesting movie on politics. It ends up becoming a documentary. But the director has made political drama that not only entertains millions of people, but also makes them think."

Click the following video to know Jayaprakash Narayan's complete review of Bharat Ane Nenu:

Bharat Ane Nenu is a political drama that deals with a host of present day social issues like lack of accountability in governance and corruption. Besides fans and critics, many celebs from film industry and politics have watched the movie and lauded Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva and other members of the film unit.

Jayaprakash Narayan is the next big political leader after TRS leader KTR aka KT Rama Rao to share his review of Bharat Ane Nenu. His appreciation is really big achievements for the film unit. Koratala Siva took to his Twitter handle to thank him. In reply to his post, the director wrote, "Appreciation from a personality like u is the highest honour sir. We need u to inspire us in building a better society."