Popular south Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh has opened on losing weight and said that Luv Ranjan, the producer of De De Pyaar de, wanted her to look like actress Deepika Padukone in Cocktail.

Rakul Preet Singh has shed 10 kgs of weight, but her lean look did not gone well with the audience, who slammed her on social media, saying that she is looking like a patient. But the actress has a reason for losing her weight. In an interview, she revealed that Luv Ranjan put a condition to her to lose 10 kgs for her role in De De Pyaar De.

"My look is very different. When I got the film, Luv Sir asked me that to lose weight. The brief given to me was, 'You need to look like Deepika Padukone from Cocktail. Considering I own a gym myself, I couldn't say no. I had 25 days before I started the film and I lost about 8-10 kg at that point of time. It was a lot of work in terms of getting the look right," Rakul Preet told in an interview to IANS.

Rakul Preet also revealed that she had a rigours training for a month and it was really taxing. "I was training for four hours and there was a proper regime. I had to crash diet for a week and then build muscle. It was one month of intense training. It was probably the most hardworking month of my life in terms of fitness," added the actress.

De De Pyaar De, which marks Rakul Preet's comeback to Bollywood, is a romantic comedy film, which is written by Luv Ranjan. The movie is about a 50-year-old single father, who faces disapproval from his family and his ex-wife, when he falls in love with a 26-year-old woman. Rakul is playing the young lover, while Ajay Devgn and Tabu appear as an estranged couple in the film.

When asked about why she accepted the role, Rakul Preet said, "When I heard the role, I was completely blown by it. I said I will do anything to get this role. I am extremely grateful that I am getting such a good response and people are noticing me in the trailer when it has two stalwart actors. I was overwhelmed with the response."

Having wrapped up De De Pyaar De, Rakul Preet is gearing up for the shooting of her next Telugu project Manmadhudu 2. She is paired up with 59-year-old actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. She is now gaining weight a bit for her role in the movie and she will acquire some flab.

