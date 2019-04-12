Rakul Preet Singh, who is basking in the good response for her hot avatar in Vaddi Sharaban song in Hindi movie De De Pyaar De, might be shocked to see some snaps of her from the same track doing rounds online.

Some miscreants have morphed the picture of Rakul Preet Singh and spread it on social media sites stating that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction and experienced a nip slip. The fake pictures are being spread on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The photos have been doctored in which she is seen wearing pink and golden saree with a matching blouse.

Rakul Preet has moved her hips for the song with a whisky bottle in her hand and displays her well-toned waist on a boat. Ajay Devgn is also part of the track and he is being lured by the actress in the number, which has shown the signs of becoming a hit among the youths.

Coming to the movie, Rakul Preet plays the second fiddle in the movie in which Tabu in the main female lead and the ex-wife of Ashish, enacted by Ajay Devgn. Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath and others are part of the cast in the Akiv Ali-directorial flick.

On the other side, she has a few interesting movies in her kitty - Suriya's NGK, Sivakarthikeyan's untitled film directed by R Ravikumar, Hindi film Marjaavan and Rahul Ravindran's Telugu movie Manmadhudu 2.

Watch the song Below: