Memories of Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertaking an intrepid expedition with adventurer Bear Grylls in Uttrakhand's Jim Corbett last year are still fresh. The show even went on to become the most trending TV event in the world and joining Grylls after PM Modi, it is South superstar Rajnikanth this time who has already commenced shooting for the show in Karnataka.

The two were filming for the survival show 'Man vs Wild' in the forest area around Mysore in Karnataka when the megastar on Tuesday incurred some minor bruises due to the thorns. While only the idea of watching him on the show is exciting enough, what makes it even more joyous is the fact the he is only the second Indian to be appearing on the show after PM.

#WATCH Actor Rajinikanth arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls pic.twitter.com/Eh2Lwd4BAI — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Talking to mediapersons after completing the show, Rajini who was sporting a blue jacket and a grey track pant said, "I have finished shooting for the 'Man vs Wild' episode. I have not received any wounds but some scratches due to little thorns. I am alright."

Shooting in wild Karnataka

According to a police officer quoted by The Indian Express, Grylls and Rajini will be filming in the non-tourist zones and they have been permitted to shoot in wild Karnataka.

"Permission for the shooting has been given for Sultan Batteri highway and ranges of Mulleholle, Maddur and Kalkere ranges. They will be shooting in non-tourist zones. If permission was given for the shooting of Wild Karnataka, then this can also be permitted. Also, no tourist or regular forest patrolling activities will be affected. The shooting will be done under special forest protection and no one will be aware of the locations," he said.

Grylls and PM Modi's 'Man vs Wild' episode

Last year in August, Grylls hosted and walked together with PM Modi amidst the wilderness and also featured him trying his hands on making a makeshift boat. It now only showed how the two tackled real-life adversities, but the two also had an insightful conversation. PM Modi shared some anecdotes from his past.

He spoke about being born to a tea-selling father and how he used to embark on solo trips to the Himalayas. The episode had a 6.1 million tune-in.

Sharing his experience of sharing screen with India's PM, Grylls had said, "It was a huge privilege to take Prime Minister Modi on a journey. I'm a huge fan of the wilderness and the beauty of India, not just the terrain, but also the people. We're coming back to India to do more this year."

However, when will this new episode feature, details in this are yet to be uncovered and it won't be wrong to say that this too shall turn out to be a hit!