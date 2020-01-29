Be it a director, public servant or even our actors, 'Gussa sabko ata hai'. There have been times when we have witnessed our celebrities getting annoyed and exploding in anger in front of their fans. Salman Khan did something similar recently.

Salman got furious when an overwhelmed fan relentlessly tried to click selfies with him. Letting out the anger, Salman snatched his phone and walked away.

The fan was left just dumbstruck, unable to comprehend what had happened! The video of the incident went viral and a man in the background is heard saying "are baap re", as Salman took away the fans' phone.

Check out the clip

A similar incident also happened with SRK who pushed away a fan trying to take a picture with the star.

Salman's professional front

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the third film of the 'Dabangg' franchise, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha and debutant Saiee Majrekar. The Bigg Boss host is also looking forward to a slew of films lying in his kitty.

Next year's Eid will be special for Salman fans as the actor will bring on screen a film called 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The script of the film was revealed earlier this month and a source claimed that it is likely to be about communal harmony and co-existence in our country, as the name hints at.

If a report is to be trusted, Salman's next outing will portray on screen the present-day politics in India.

"In this atmosphere of polarization and toxicity, the need of the hour is messages of harmony and peace. Cinema has been a sincere platform of secularism in our country; Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will take the cinematic experience back to the days of films like Yash Chopra's Dharmputra and Dhool Ka Phool. It addresses the issue of Hindu-Muslim amity," Bollywood Hungama quoted an informed source as saying.

The 54-year-old is also set to be seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which will open in theatres on Eid.