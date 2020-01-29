What is it that the Ranaut sisters never do before speaking? Maybe think! However, this also makes them a fiery combination as they even are and Kangana-Rangoli duo shows no signs of cooling down even when an arm of friendship is extended.

The recently announced Padma Awards saw both filmmaker Karan Johar and Kangana being in the list. The nepotism battle between the two is not hidden from anyone and when Karan was asked what are his views on working with the actress, he admitted their long-existing tiff and mildly said that he won't hesitate in casting her if he has a film.

Karan on working with Kangana

"Tomorrow if I have a film for which I need Kangana, I will pick up the phone and call her. Whatever the problem, whatever may have been said on social media, is irrelevant to me. I'm a filmmaker and she's an artiste and no amount of personal bias should come in the way of that relationship. I believe in that and will stand by it," the filmmaker said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

However, seems like this wasn't received well by Kangana's sister as always who ridiculed the filmmaker on social media for even imagining that the actress would come at a call! Moreover, Rangoli escalated further questioning Karan's scripts.

"Karan Johar ji keh toh aise rahe hain ki jaise phone karne pe Kangana aa jati hai, Bhai saab aapke aur mere chahne se kya hota hai, Kangana ko toh script chahiye hoti hai, kabhi hogi aapke paas uske layak script (Karan is saying as if Kangana would come at a call. It doesn't happen on a wish, you need to have a script, will you ever have it)," she tweeted.

Hitting even harder, she added, "Last time Kangana saw KJO film ADHM, she was furious she told me cancer patient ki chemotherapy chal rahi hai phir bhi stalker creepy ladka jabardasti karta hai aur usse kehta hai, ab toh meri ho ja ab toh tujhe cancer hai...(contd)."

Not stopping her war of words, Rangoli advised the filmmaker to keep away from her sister, its best for everyone. "Kangana was in shock for a long time, KJO ji agar aisi scripts lekar aaoge toh aapko Bhagwan bhi nahin bacha sakta, please Kangana se door raho, sabki bhalai isi mein hai," she added.

Apparently, Rangoli never falls short of words and seems in no mood of normalising the matter. However, fans criticized her for the remark saying that she is the reason behind Kangana's flop films. One user wrote, "Rangoli is the only reason panga flopped at box office...ish gutter ka dhakan jab tak khula rahega kangana ka career utna doobta rahega..used to he a huge kangana fan after queen until i found she has a foul mouthed sister as her manager."

Recently, Rangoli even belittled actress Alia Bhatt's warm gesture when she sent Kangana a bouquet of flowers for her Padma honour. She mocked the act on Twitter saying, "Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai (Look, even Alia Ji has sent flowers to Kangana, don't know about Kangana but I am enjoying this a lot)."

Meanwhile, Kangana has yet not uttered anything on the matter. Apart from Kangana, filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Ekta Kapoor too have been honoured with the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of performing arts. The Padma awards were announced by Government of India on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday (January 25).

Popular singers Adnan Sami and Suresh Wadkar were also honoured with Padma Shri.