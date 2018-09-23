A political storm has been created in the country after former French President François Hollande gave a statement that the name of Reliance Defence for the Dassault Aviation's partner was proposed by the Indian government.

The defence ministry had earlier said that the government had no role in choosing any of the Dassault Aviation's partner and the French government was free to choose any partner of its choice.

However, Hollande completely contradicted defence ministry on Friday by giving a statement that it was Indian government that proposed Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as Dassault Aviation's partner and the French government did not have a choice.

Since then, the opposition is raising questions on the ruling party but received no response.

On Sunday, the finance minister tweeted responding to the statements of the former French president and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Here is what Arun Jaitley tweeted :

"The facts contradict the same. His second statement in Montreal, Canada to AFP makes the veracity of his first statement even more questionable. In this terse perspective, the Congress Party's hullabaloo is their struggle to remain relevant."

"The partners (Dassault and Reliance) selected themselves as former President Hollande now says. This contradicts his first questionable statement which the French Government and Dassault have denied."

"For the Congress Party to allege that a former President had been bribed by an Indian business group and then use him as a primary witness, particularly when he is facing criticism for an alleged conflict of interest within his own country. This is a classic congress faux pas."

"The offset partner is selected entirely by the Dassault Aviation, the original equipment manufacturer, and neither the French Government and nor the Indian Government has any say in the matter."

"There is no 'partnership', as suggested by the former President, with regard to the 36 Rafale aircraft to be supplied by Dassault Aviation to the Govt. of India. It was a Govt. to Govt. agreement under which the complete weaponized aircraft are to come to the Indian Air Force."

"Without commenting on the correctness or otherwise of a controversy in the French media, it may be mentioned that the former French President, Hollande, is countering statement made against him with regard to a conflict of interest in his dealing with the Reliance Defence."

"This puts to rest the controversy which is sought to be created on the basis of a statement made by the former French President Hollande."

"The French Govt. & M/s Dassault Aviation have categorically denied the correctness of the former President's first statement. The French Government has stated that the decision with regard to the offset contracts of Dassault Aviation are taken by the company and not the Govt."

