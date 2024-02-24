Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding is going to be one of the biggest affair of the year. Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding festivities will begin from March 1 – 3 in Jamnagar in Gujarat. The buzz around the wedding of the Diamond merchant's daughter and Mukesh – Nita Ambani's younger son has been going on for a while. And with barely a few days left for the biggest extravaganza, every little detail has been making netizens go gaga.

After reports of guests being asked to come with limited luggage and some of the biggest Hollywood names performing at the wedding, a new report about the dress code for the wedding guests has dominated social media. As per the dress code invite, the guests have been asked to gear up with five dress codes for various pre-wedding festivities.

The dress code

Guests will have to wear elegant cocktail outfits for an evening in everland attire. Jungle fever is the theme for the walk on the wildside attire. Dazzling desi is the attire for rouge fete. Guests are expected to turn up in casual chic for tusker trails and heritage Indian wear for hastakshar attire. While it might be a regular affair for the wedding dress code planner, social media is left baffled with the attire planner.

Reactions

"I will be laying in my 500 rupees pajama set in my bed and judging thier attire and gossiping," a user wrote. "Somehow I'm stressed after looking at the attire code. It feels like what I would have worn for these attire code lol," another user wrote. "I'm so glad I'm a nobody and don't have to attend this sort of thing. My sweatpants are so comfy," a reddit user commented.

"Oh Jungle Fever...can just imagine Anil Ambani in Shikari Shambhu attire. There was a time when we could see that during award ceremonies, but not anymore. Also, watching the Ambanis' humble the bigwigs into becoming their servants is so hilarious and satisfying to watch," another reddit user commented. "What on earth is dazzling desi romance ! Is it a new category of clothing we havent heard about!" a person opined.

"Salman as background dancer. Bachchan family as waiters. Rest of the Bollywood/cricket fraternity will bootlick like crazzzzyyyyyy!!! Other billionaires and world leaders will attend as a formality. But i am here waiting for Bhuvan Bam dub," read one of the comments. "I'm more interested in knowing what the groom is going to wear. Yes I'm going to hell and see you there," another one of the comments read. "Of all the weddings in the last few years, I just don't get this one. Is this a legit relationship or a PR one?" was one more of the comments.