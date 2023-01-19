Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding festivites have kicked off in style and the videos have taken over the internet. In one such video, Radhika is seen dancing on Alia Bhatt's popular song number - Ghar More Pardesiya. And, the internet can't handle the grace with which Radhika has performed.

The breathtaking attire

For the mehendi ceremony, the bride-to-be opted for a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. "The Hues of Joy! Radhika Merchant is the picture of romantic bliss in this custom-made multi-colour Resham lehenga embroidered with floral booties and mirrors at her mehendi ceremony," the designers' official page described her attire.

Social media in awe

Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. The pretty lady's dance has taken over the internet. "Watching it on loop," wrote one user. "Did she just do it better than Alia?" asked another user. "Make your Bollywood debut please," commented a netizen. "She is so gorgeous and her moves her flawless," commented another netizen.

"Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months," an official statement from the families had said. "Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness."