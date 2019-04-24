Of late, Radhika Merchant, who is often termed as the Ambani family's would-be-choti bahu, seems to have become the latest eye candy for the paparazzi. Not many people knew about Radhika until the news of her engagement to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, had surfaced on the internet last year. And now the 24-year-old is getting followed by the shutterbugs in an attempt to capture her daily activities in their camera lenses.

On Wednesday (April 24) afternoon, Radhika was seen stepping out of a restaurant in Bandra. She was snapped post lunch with her friends sans her rumoured boyfriend Anant Ambani. She was seen wearing a white off shoulder shirt and grey pants with white loafers. She happily posed for the photographs flashing a cute smile to the camera and walked towards her car.

A couple of days, Radhika was spotted after enjoying lunch with her friends at the same restaurant. She was seen wearing a knee-length dress with short sleeves and was even seen lending a begger some money before she zoomed away in her car. Last week, Radhika was spotted with Anant Ambani after a store launch in Bandra.

Radhika Merchant became the centre of all attraction when she performed a dance sequence along with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding ceremony. A few days ago, a rare picture of Radhika supposedly from Akash Ambani's wedding had gone viral on the internet.

Born in Mumbai on December 18, 1995, Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare and his wife Shaila Merchant. She is the Executive Manager of the Encore Healthcare company.