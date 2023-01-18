Celebrations are in order! The most anticipated wedding in the Ambani family is all set to take place in a few days from now. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, will soon tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony. The celebrations have begun in full swing.

Pre-wedding festivities begin

On Tuesday, the couple hosted their mehendi ceremony, and the pictures and videos from the occasion have surfaced online.

For the occasion, the bride-to-be Radhika exuded elegance as she decked up in colours of love, happiness and joy as she embarks on a new journey. She was looking radiant in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga.

Radhika's mehendi outfit

The soon-to-be bride looked mesmerizingly beautiful in a pretty pink lehenga. The pink Fuchsia lehenga featured multi-coloured floral embroidery, mirror adornments, and broad patti borders. She teamed it with a matching lehenga skirt featuring a layered A-line silhouette and tassel-adorned dori ties on the waist. Radhika draped a matching pink dupatta on her shoulder. For the accessories, she opted for authentic emerald and gold-toned jewellery pieces, including a long heavy necklace, a choker, mang tika, jhumkis, and a ring.

Radhika dances to Alia Bhatt's song Ghar More Pardesiya

In one of the viral videos, Radhika can be seen dancing to Alia Bhatt's song Ghar More Pardesiya.

Watch the videos below

As per reports, the couple has known each other since childhood. Radhika is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer as well. She is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.

The couple got engaged in December 2022

In late December last year, Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant had their intimate roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. Who's who from Bollywood attended their engagement party at Ambani house in Mumbai.