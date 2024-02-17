It is band, baaja, baarat time for celebrities as their beautiful love stories will take a step forward in the relationship as they will seal the deal with a kiss on their wedding.

With glitz, glamour and a touch of customs and rituals. The pre-wedding festivities of the celebrities are going on in full swing.

From Divya Agarwal- Apurva Padgaonkar to Sonarika -Vikas- Radhika Marchant- Anant Ambani, Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani: Let's take a look at celebs who are set to tie the knot in the coming days.

Divya Agarwal- Apurva Padgaonkar

TV personality Divya Agarwal is preparing for her wedding with restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar. The couple has chosen to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at their residence in Chembur on February 20. Her pre-wedding festivities will begin on February 18, 2024.

Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani

On Saturday afternoon, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani sought blessings at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of their wedding.

The paparazzi were seen congratulating Rakul and Jackky. They said, "Congratulations, in advance." Another paparazzo said, "Sir, see you in Goa." To this, Jackky only smiled.

The couple will reportedly get married in Goa on February 22.

On Thursday night, Rakul was pictured arriving at Jackky Bhagnani's house. Videos from the venue are already viral.

Surbhi and Karan

Surabhi Chandna will soon be taking nuptial vows with longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma. The couple have been dating for the last 13 years. A few days before the wedding announcement, she had confirmed her relationship with Karan.

On Friday night, Surbhi Chandna's friends hosted a bachelorette party 11 days before the wedding. Friends, from the TV industry were Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh.

Surbhi Chandna is set to take nuptial vows in Karan Sharma on March 1st. The wedding will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Surbhi and Karan's roka ceremony took place in Goa in September 2023.

Devona Ke Dev Mahadev fame Sonarika Bhadoria is getting married to her longtime boyfriend Vikas Parashar in Rajasthan. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun.

Take a look at the pictures.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to take nuptial vows in the coming month. The pre-wedding festivities have begun with the 'Lagan Lakhvanu' ceremony which was held on February 16 in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

'Lagan Lakhvanu', is marked by the creation of the first wedding invite called 'Kankotri'. And the wedding invite is thereafter offered to God to seek his blessings. Official invites are then sent out after the ceremony.

Another set of pre-wedding festivities for Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son will take place at their Jamnagar residence from March 1 to 3.