There is no doubt that Ambani weddings are synonymous with extravagance, and a display of sheer grandeur. Renowned for their lavish celebrations, the Ambani family leaves no stone unturned in creating a spectacle that captivates the world's attention.

Ambani weddings are nothing short of a regal affair, from stunning venues adorned with intricate decor to star-studded guest lists that include Bollywood celebrities, business tycoons, and political figures. The Ambani household is gearing up for the wedding of their youngest scion Anant. The pre-wedding festivities will occur at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from 1-3 March 2024. And the grand wedding will take place in July. Here is what we know about the grand event.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is leading the entire event and staff management. The pre-wedding celebration will have performances by Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Pritam, Hariharan, and others. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted in Jamnagar for the practice. Mukesh and Nita Ambani might perform too. There are rumors about Rihanna performing but nothing is official. The festivities will showcase diverse indigenous artistic expressions.

Approximately 1200 guests are expected to attend the grand event. The wedding gift bags will include candles crafted exclusively by visually impaired artisans from Mahabaleshwar. The dedicated team at Sunrise Candles, led by founder Bhavesh Bhatia, is putting in tremendous effort to prepare these candles for inclusion in the wedding favours.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant. She is known for her classical dance, having received training in Bharatnatyam under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar at Shree Nibha Arts. Radhika's engagement to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, has been a longstanding union, and she is a familiar presence at Ambani family gatherings.

Anant and Radhika's formal engagement occurred during a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Gol Dhana involves distributing coriander seeds and jaggery to guests, symbolizing engagement in Gujarati weddings. The bride, accompanied by her family, traditionally brings sweets and gifts to the groom's house.

During the ceremony, the couple exchanges engagement rings and seeks blessings from five married women from each family. Radhika chose a pastel blue lehenga from Anamika Khanna, featuring a floral pink choli, paired with a pastel blue lehenga and matching dupatta pinned in a saree style over her shoulder. Her accessories included a three-layered neckpiece, matching earrings, a maang teeka, and a diamond bracelet.

Additionally, a roka ceremony occurred at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Radhika donned a beautiful pink suit with gotta patti work on the kurta's yoke, complemented by a scallop-border dupatta. A floral haath phool added a delightful touch to her look. Meanwhile, Anant Ambani chose a purple-hued kurta for the occasion.