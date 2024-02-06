The Ambani household is gearing up for another fat big Indian wedding in style. The youngest scion Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding bash will take place at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from 1-3 March 2024.

#RanbirKapoor & #AliaBhatt ??? A union of giants! Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set for a grand wedding. Jamnagar gears up for a 3-day extravaganza from March 1-3, 2024. Get ready for a dazzling display of celebration and opulence! #AmbaniWedding #AnantWedsRadhika… pic.twitter.com/VHef4LROnt — IndAI (@BakwasIndia) February 4, 2024

Last month the invitation was shared which read, "We are thrilled to invite you to Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding festivities at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from 1-3 March 2024. In 1997, Reliance built the world's largest grassroots refining complex near Jamnagar. Over the years, planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, Transforming it into a bustling green community, flourishing with flowers and fruits, and housing Asia's largest mango orchard! Taking the spirit of this initiative further, Anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for thousands of rescued animals. Over the past 25 years, we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar, and it is the place closest to our hearts. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant's wedding festivities! Please save the date for a truly memorable weekend filled with cheer, delight, and adventure. We can't wait to welcome you to our home, Jamnagar, to celebrate our joy with you! Warmly, Nita & Mukesh Ambani."

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akash Ambani were seen in Jamnagar for what seems to be a pre-wedding preparation. Reports suggest that the actors are gearing up for performances at the event and have arrived for rehearsals. Mukesh and Nita Ambani are also expected to take the stage, as they have been spotted participating in the preparations. The Ambani family has curated an opulent food menu, featuring a range of delicious Gujarati chaats, snacks, dips, ice cream, various sabzi, roti, and other delicacies to treat their guests, family, and friends during the grand celebration.

Ambani weddings are synonymous with extravagance, and a display of sheer grandeur. Renowned for their lavish celebrations, the Ambani family leaves no stone unturned in creating a spectacle that captivates the world's attention. From stunning venues adorned with intricate decor to star-studded guest lists that include Bollywood celebrities, business tycoons, and political figures, Ambani weddings are nothing short of a regal affair.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant. She is known for her classical dance, having received training in Bharatnatyam under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar at Shree Nibha Arts. Radhika's engagement to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, has been a longstanding union, and she is a familiar presence at Ambani family gatherings.

The formal engagement between Anant and Radhika took place during a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Gol Dhana marks the distribution of coriander seeds and jaggery to guests, which signifies engagement in Gujarati weddings. The bride, accompanied by her family, traditionally brings sweets and gifts to the groom's house. During the ceremony, the couple exchanges engagement rings and seeks blessings from five married women from each family. A roka ceremony also took place at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.